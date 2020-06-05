Elda Roman, of Wellesley, MA formerly of Rotterdam, NY. Age 96, June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Roman. Loving mother of Linda Zoller and her late husband Douglas of Delmar, NY; Joanne Smith and her husband Douglas of Wellesley; Rosemary Bell and her husband Mark of Wayland. Grandmother of David, Robin, Jennifer, Virginia, Jack and Alex. Great-grandmother of A.J., Avery, Charlie and Joelle. Sister of the late Leo Pensieri. Private Funeral Mass and interment at St. Anthony Cemetery in Glenville, NY. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 5, 2020.