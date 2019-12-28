|
Eleanor Agnes Jane Maynard (McNaughton) passed peacefully on December 23, 2019, with her daughters, Ellie and Lucy, by her side. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. McNaughton and Lucy A. Kashuba-McNaughton. Eleanor was the wife of the late Alfred Emanuel Maynard, the love of her life. They were married, upon his return from WWII, and remained married for 37 years. They had four children, Lucy Maynard Carbonello (Joe), Alfred R. Maynard (Renate), the late Joseph J. Maynard, Sr. (Bonnie), and Eleanor (Ellie) A. Maynard. Eleanor is survived by her grandchildren, Steven Maynard (Leah), Stephanie Maynard-Waters (Tom), Joseph J. Maynard, Jr. (April), Jaime Wylie-Reisinger, Heather Wylie-Bass (Vincent), and Kimberly Wylie. She was blessed to have great-grandchildren, Holden and Ian, Braedon, Joseph and Laciemay, Joshua and Kelsey Reisinger, and Ginger Bass. The family wishes to greatly thank and extend appreciation and gratitude to Eleanor's dedicated, at home Personal Care Assistants for providing her with care, which provided Eleanor her dignity and independence to remain at home residing with and under her daughter Ellie's supervision and natural care-giving. Recognition is also extended to Consumer Directed Services, Primary Care Doctors, Visiting Nurse Services Care Team, for their diligence and care of Eleanor for the past few years, and her Managed Long-Term Care Team, and both of her day program group settings: Key to Independent Living and Guildcare. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady; followed by interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Central Avenue, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the , NENY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019