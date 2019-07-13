Eleanor Ann Zahnleuter, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Eleanor was the daughter of the late Karl and Marie Horner. Eleanor is survived by her beloved spouse, John, with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May. She is survived by three children, Richard Zahnleuter (Andrea), Linda Zahnleuter Fisher (Franklin), and Lori Zahnleuter Marion (Bill), eight grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, cousins, and nephews. Eleanor was a child of German immigrants in Ridgewood, Queens, during the Great Depression and World War II. She worked as a recording secretary at the Brooklyn Army Base, later moved to Guilderland where she served the Guilderland Central School District in various administrative capacities and ultimately as an Executive Assistant to the Superintendent. She volunteered in retirement as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary, Guilderland Elks Lodge #2480, and recently enjoyed living in the company of numerous friends at Kingsway Village in Schenectady. Throughout her life, Eleanor was a naturally gifted caregiver who had a warm smile and positive personality. She had a special ability to make everyone she met feel comfortable and at ease. Calling hours will be held at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady, NY 12303, on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 13, 2019