Eleanor Cioccke, a lifetime resident of Schenectady born January 18, 1930, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 21, 2019. Eleanor joined her husband Anthony, the love of her life, to be together again for eternity. Eleanor was a devoted mother and homemaker. She began her career at GE. Upon marrying Anthony they opened a women's apparel store. After raising her children, Eleanor went back to work at Meyer's Children Clothing Store and then was an insurance verifier at Ellis Hospital. Eleanor is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Cioccke, Anna Marie Shank (Tom), and Joan Natalie; four grandchildren, Valerie Macchia (Nick), Melanie Shank, Andrea Natalie, and John Natalie; and her great-grandson, Luke Macchia. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Stella Popolizio, and seven siblings. She also leaves behind her poker buddies: sister Clementina DiCocco and nephew Steve Popolizio. Eleanor was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to people who helped with her care at home, particularly Cindy Brennan, Mark, and Patti, and also all the doctors, staff and hospice workers who cared for her over the years. The funeral service will be Tuesday 11:00 am at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will precede the service on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com. If preferred, donations can be made in Eleanor's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019