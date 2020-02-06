Home

Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Avila Retirement Community
100 White Pine Drive
Albany, NY
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Avila Retirement Community, Apartment 324
00 White Pine Drive
Albany, NY
View Map
Eleanor Eisenberg Staff


1922 - 2020
Eleanor Eisenberg Staff Obituary
Eleanor Eisenberg Staff, age 98, died peacefully at home at Avila Retirement Community on Wednesday, February 5th surrounded by her loving family & caregivers. Born January 17, 1922 in Albany, NY to Philip & Clara Eisenberg. On February 14, 1943 Eleanor married Abraham (Al) Staff, now a centenarian. Eleanor lived in Albany her entire life working as a homemaker and assisting her husband Al in his accounting practice. She was well known within the family for her split pea soup and singing and dancing while preparing holiday dinners. She also loved playing golf and was an avid reader. Eleanor, along with her husband, was a lifetime member of Temple Israel and many other local Jewish organizations. Survivors include Abraham (Al) Staff (100) her husband of almost 78 years. She is also survived by her son, Michael (Ruth), daughter, Carole (Robert Evans), grandchildren, Bryan Staff (Stephanie), Lauren Staff, Eric Evans (Faigel), Sarah Gilbert (David), Seth Martin (Liz), Courtney Mahairas (Jimmy), and 11 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her brothers, Irving Eisenberg and Stanley Eisenberg. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 7th at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany 12206 followed by interment at Beth Abraham Jacob Cemetery on Western Avenue, Guilderland, NY 12203. Relatives and friends are welcome at Avila Retirement Community, 100 White Pine Drive, Albany, NY 12203 following the cemetery service between 1 to 4 p.m. Shiva will be held on Sunday, February 9th between 1 to 3 p.m. at Avila Retirement Community, Apartment 324. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205 Special thanks to Eleanor's caregivers, Ivelis, Ashley, Sonia & Christine. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
