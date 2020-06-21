Eleanor Fiumano

June 15, 2020. Elly died quietly and peacefully at 93 years old, just shy of her 94th birthday. She is survived by her children, Drew (Laura) Fiumano, Nancy (Mark) Anthony; grandchildren, Lauren (Blake) Henderson, Michael (Jenny) Anthony, Andrew (Maria) Fiumano; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Elly Henderson; brother-in-law, Frank (Doug Burtch) Fiumano. Elly will be remembered for her sweet smile, boundless energy, strong faith, generous nature, and baking skills. She will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Elly's family would like to thank all the staff at Kingsway Community for all of their love and personal attention they shared with her. A private Funeral Mass and Interment were held in Syracuse, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 406 Court St., Syracuse 13208. To share a memory of Elly or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.