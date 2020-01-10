|
Eleanor G. 'Ellie' LaMalfa, 87, entered into eternal peace on Monday. Eleanor was born in South Schenectady a daughter of the late Peter and Grace Eats Delory. She worked many years in housekeeping at the Kingsway Arms. She and her husband enjoyed retirement in Northport, FL. Ellie was a loving, spunky and strong woman, with great faith. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence 'Puffy' LaMalfa; her dear daughter-in-law, Jobie LaMalfa and siblings Pat Delory, Dorothy Delory, Marie Martin, Norma Iannotti and Phyllis Phillips. Ellie is survived by her devoted son, Danny LaMalfa, loving grandchildren, Rene (Greg) Stryjski and Meeka Wadsworth; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jason, Cody and Alexis; her favorite brother-in-law, Norman Martin; many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501Union Street, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020