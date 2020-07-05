1/1
Eleanor H. Moak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor H. Moak, 93, formerly of Point of Woods, passed away Wednesday, July 2, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was predeceased by a husband, William D. Moak, and a daughter, Cindy Fonte. She is survived by a niece, Shirley Petersen, and grandchildren Janelle James, Kim Ackerman, and Scott Fonte of Rochester, NY, and several great-grandchildren. Also stepsons and daughters: Michael, John, Debbie and Judith and their children and grandchildren. Eleanor worked at the Carl Company in Schenectady. She and William were married for 29 years and enjoyed travel, good food, and hospitality. The couple also enjoyed raising and caring for their six beloved cats. Interment will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery. The family will honor Eleanor in a private celebration of life sometime in the fall. Donations may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved