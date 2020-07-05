Eleanor H. Moak, 93, formerly of Point of Woods, passed away Wednesday, July 2, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was predeceased by a husband, William D. Moak, and a daughter, Cindy Fonte. She is survived by a niece, Shirley Petersen, and grandchildren Janelle James, Kim Ackerman, and Scott Fonte of Rochester, NY, and several great-grandchildren. Also stepsons and daughters: Michael, John, Debbie and Judith and their children and grandchildren. Eleanor worked at the Carl Company in Schenectady. She and William were married for 29 years and enjoyed travel, good food, and hospitality. The couple also enjoyed raising and caring for their six beloved cats. Interment will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery. The family will honor Eleanor in a private celebration of life sometime in the fall. Donations may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
