Eleanor L. DeLuke Cass, 94, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Eleanor was born in Schenectady to the late Peter and Philomena DeSieno DeLuke. She was a hairdresser for 50 years and the owner of Eleanor's Beauty Shop on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady, retiring in 1996. She was predeceased by her first husband, Lawrence W. Petrie and her second husband, Kendall Cass, four siblings, Louise Ferrucci, Joseph DeLuke, Jean Aceto and Catherine Simone. She is survived by two brothers, Arthur (Rose Marie) DeLuke of Calabash, NC and Peter DeLuke of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Social distancing procedures will be in effect at the church and funeral home. Entombment will be in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 22, 2020.
