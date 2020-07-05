1/1
Eleanor L. Moore
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. Moore, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Schenectady Center Nursing Facility after a long illness. She was born in Albany, NY at Brady Maternity Hospital on September 9, 1933 to George W. Yakel and Florence E. Yakel. Eleanor was a lunchroom monitor for many years at Fort Hunter Elementary School. She became a teaching assistant and later moved to Lynnwood Elementary School upon its opening. She loved working with children and was much loved and respected by students and facility alike. She enjoyed many years in this position and retired in 2000. She loved traveling with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels and doing jigsaw puzzles. Eleanor was a member of Helderberg Reformed Church. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ann Crounse of Galivants Ferry, SC, her grandson, Gordon Jeffrey Crounse of Delmar, her granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Crounse Simmons, two great-grandchildren; Devon Ray Simmons and Mackenzie Lanore Simmons, and a nephew, Robert William Moore, all of Schenectady. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, William LeRoy Moore, her son, William Robert Moore, and her half sister, Marion Busold. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland NY, 12084. Please note that face masks will be required to enter the funeral home and that a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time. A family graveside service will take place privately at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved