Eleanor L. Moore, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Schenectady Center Nursing Facility after a long illness. She was born in Albany, NY at Brady Maternity Hospital on September 9, 1933 to George W. Yakel and Florence E. Yakel. Eleanor was a lunchroom monitor for many years at Fort Hunter Elementary School. She became a teaching assistant and later moved to Lynnwood Elementary School upon its opening. She loved working with children and was much loved and respected by students and facility alike. She enjoyed many years in this position and retired in 2000. She loved traveling with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels and doing jigsaw puzzles. Eleanor was a member of Helderberg Reformed Church. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ann Crounse of Galivants Ferry, SC, her grandson, Gordon Jeffrey Crounse of Delmar, her granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Crounse Simmons, two great-grandchildren; Devon Ray Simmons and Mackenzie Lanore Simmons, and a nephew, Robert William Moore, all of Schenectady. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, William LeRoy Moore, her son, William Robert Moore, and her half sister, Marion Busold. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland NY, 12084. Please note that face masks will be required to enter the funeral home and that a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time. A family graveside service will take place privately at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
.