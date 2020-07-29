Eleanor M. Becker, of Schenectady, NY, loving Aunt & Sister, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27th at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she has resided since March 2019. Eleanor was born in Stillwater NY on July 3, 1929 to Joseph & Mary (Viscusi) Giagiacumo. Eleanor grew up in Schenectady, NY and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and Schenectady County Community College with an Associates Degree. She worked for General Electric for 18 years, then took time off to be a stay at home aunt for her two nieces, then went to work for New York State where she retired. She resided in Ballston Lake, NY on Westside Drive for many years where she enjoyed family and friends on the lake. Eleanor was a world traveler taking trips to Europe, Asia, the Carribean, and North & South America. Her passion was attending Broadway plays in NY City. In her spare time Eleanor loved to snow ski, water ski, swim and especially play pinochle. She especially loved being on the water at Ballston Lake, Sacandaga Lake and being at the ocean. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents Joseph & Mary Giagiacumo, sisters Yolonda Giagiacumo, Margaret Pignatelli, Helen Parillo, Rose Harding, Patricia Clay and nephew Albert Ciafardo. Eleanor is survived by her sister and best friend Carmella Schwind (Jim), brother-in-law Ira Harding, and her two nieces that she raised, Sherry (Eric) Sickinger and Angel (James) LaFave. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Rachel (Roy) Cameron, Joseph (Marcia) Elacqua, Ace Parillo, Guy (Georgia) Harding, Robin Miron, Michele (Mike) Zotta, Clay (Debbie) Harding, Craig (Elsa) Radliff, Penny Radliff, Margaret Sesco, Thomas (Denise) Mullin, and many great nieces and nephews. We'd like to give our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff of Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care over the past 16 months, especially to her main caregivers Marie, Dainty, and Sara. A visiting hour will be held Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
