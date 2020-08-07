Eleanor M. Lederman, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her loving family by her side. Eleanor was the devoted wife of over 64 years to the late Jacob Lederman. Eleanor was a member and a communicant of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church for over 79 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she was an avid Yankee fan and loved spending time with her family. Eleanor is survived by her children, Jacob G. Lederman of Glenville, NY and Sharon A. Porter of Phoenix, Az. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1230 Rugby Rd., Schenectady, NY 12308, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at Schenectady Memorial Park, Schenectady, New York. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Star Home, 8290 NY-69 Oriskany, NY 13424 in Eleanor's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
