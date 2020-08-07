1/
Eleanor M. Lederman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. Lederman, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her loving family by her side. Eleanor was the devoted wife of over 64 years to the late Jacob Lederman. Eleanor was a member and a communicant of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church for over 79 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she was an avid Yankee fan and loved spending time with her family. Eleanor is survived by her children, Jacob G. Lederman of Glenville, NY and Sharon A. Porter of Phoenix, Az. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1230 Rugby Rd., Schenectady, NY 12308, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at Schenectady Memorial Park, Schenectady, New York. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Star Home, 8290 NY-69 Oriskany, NY 13424 in Eleanor's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved