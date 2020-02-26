Home

Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Eleanor U. Lepore


1945 - 2020
Eleanor U. Lepore Obituary
Eleanor U. Lepore, 74, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her husband at her side. Eleanor was born in Schenectady, on April 27, 1945, the daughter of the late James and Eva (Laurinaitis) Masilunas. She was a lifetime area resident and was a graduate of the Scotia-Glenville High School, Class of 1963. Eleanor was employed by the GE Energy, Schenectady and was also active with her husband in the Red Bull Antiques, Glenville. She was a member of The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Glenville, She also enjoyed the ocean, skiing, hiking and cats. Eleanore is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Lepore; her son, John M. Lepore (wife, Jennifer Jones) of Maine; grandchildren, Jessica Lepore, Nicholas Lepore, Amanda Lepore, Josh Lepore; and her sister, of Eva Stanton of Scotia. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia. The funeral home will be open one hour prior to the services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those who wish to call. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Rotterdam, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
