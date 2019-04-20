Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northville Funeral Service Inc
401 Bridge St
Northville, NY 12134
(518) 863-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Northville Funeral Service Inc
401 Bridge St
Northville, NY 12134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore Mary Cook


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanore Mary Cook Obituary
Eleanore Mary Cook, 86, of Johnstown, went home to be with her savior on April 19, 2019, at Wells Nursing Home. Ellie was born in Gloversville on August 6, 1932, the daughter of August and Maude Berhaupt. On July 4, 1953, she married Jim Cook, who passed away in 2010. Eleanore graduated from Gloversville High School in 1950. Throughout her career, she always enjoyed working with people in retail stores, restaurants, and in the kitchen of Lexington ARC (Bishop Burke), where she eventually retired. Ellie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, both at home and on frequent road trips. Ellie's family is deeply grateful for the love and friendship shown to her by her church family at First Baptist in Northville. Eleanore is survived by three children, John (Stephanie) Cook of Johnstown, Lisa (Bob) Penge of Mayfield, and Steve (Ruthie) Cook of Fonda. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her husband and parents, Ellie was predeceased by her brother, Jack Berhaupt. Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Northville Funeral Service, 401 Bridge Street, with the Rev. Richard C. Klueg officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Donations in Eleanore's memory may be made to the Vacation Bible School at First Baptist of Northville. Please visit the family's online guestbook at northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now