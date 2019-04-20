Eleanore Mary Cook, 86, of Johnstown, went home to be with her savior on April 19, 2019, at Wells Nursing Home. Ellie was born in Gloversville on August 6, 1932, the daughter of August and Maude Berhaupt. On July 4, 1953, she married Jim Cook, who passed away in 2010. Eleanore graduated from Gloversville High School in 1950. Throughout her career, she always enjoyed working with people in retail stores, restaurants, and in the kitchen of Lexington ARC (Bishop Burke), where she eventually retired. Ellie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, both at home and on frequent road trips. Ellie's family is deeply grateful for the love and friendship shown to her by her church family at First Baptist in Northville. Eleanore is survived by three children, John (Stephanie) Cook of Johnstown, Lisa (Bob) Penge of Mayfield, and Steve (Ruthie) Cook of Fonda. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her husband and parents, Ellie was predeceased by her brother, Jack Berhaupt. Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Northville Funeral Service, 401 Bridge Street, with the Rev. Richard C. Klueg officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Donations in Eleanore's memory may be made to the Vacation Bible School at First Baptist of Northville. Please visit the family's online guestbook at northvillefuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary