Elena (Helen) Collins passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at home with her devoted children by her side. A lifetime resident of Schenectady, Elena was born on September 20, 1929. She is predeceased by her loving husband John M. Collins Sr., parents Louis Sr. and Mary Scripa, sisters Angelina Scripa and Eleanor Coons, and brothers James V., Larry and Edward Scripa. Following her graduation from Nott Terrace High School in 1946, Elena landed a job in the Payroll Dept. at the General Electric Company. It was at there that she met John, who soon became a welcomed addition to her huge Italian family. Whether making a monetary donation to a favorite charity
, bringing food to a sick family member, clothing to the battered women's shelter, or a bundle of blankets to the SPCA, her commitment to helping others in need was always at the forefront of her mind. After spending many years at home raising her children, Elena worked at the Carl Company in Schenectady, Tri-City Luggage in Colonie, was a volunteer for the United Way, and served on the Schenectady YMCA Haunted House Committee. Regardless of her work outside the home, her devotion to family and helping those less fortunate remained her primary focus. There was nothing Elena loved more than to spend time with John and family at their cottage on Lake Ontario. She made sure there was always a project at hand while there, as staying productive was something she thrived on. Attending to her beautiful garden, time spent watching the hummingbirds and gazing at the extraordinary sunsets on the lake, brought about some of her most cherished times. A voracious reader, everyone knew there would be a book nearby when they saw Elena. She especially loved reading to her children and grandchildren and patiently read them their favorite books again and again. Elena loved every opportunity to dance with John, had a great sense of humor and especially enjoyed dressing up for Halloween….even into her eighties! She is survived by her children, Mary Collins Harney, and son, John M. Collins Jr.; grandchildren, Nicole Collins, Erica Harney and Michael Harney; "son-in-law", Daniel Harney; sisters, Virginia Varrone and Carmela Scripa, and brother Lou (Rose) Scripa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at: Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home 501 Union St. Schenectady, NY 12305 518-374-0854. Calling Hours: Friday, August 28th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Saturday, August 29th @ 8:30 am Church Service to follow @ 10:00 am at St. Anthony's, Nott St., Schenectady, NY Internment: St. John the Baptist Cemetery In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Elena's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or Veterans and Community Housing Coalition (www.VCHCNY.org
)