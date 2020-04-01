The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Domanico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Gabriele Domanico


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena Gabriele Domanico Obituary
Elena Gabriele Domanico, 92, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Elena was born on October 12, 1927 the daughter of the late Theodore and Francesca Gabriele. She grew up in the Bellevue neighborhood, attended Van Corlaer School and Mount Pleasant High School. Elena met her future husband John while working as a messenger at the General Electric. She was a lively spirited woman, who embraced her family with love and devotion. She was a homebody who enjoyed her Friday night bowing with the Rocket League at Donato's Sportsman's Bowl. Elena was predeceased by her beloved husband John P. Domanico, Sr. whom she married on October 17, 1948, until his death on August 11, 1993; and her siblings, Modestina Hall, Vincenzo Gabriele and Perrina Bond. She is survived by her loving children; John P. (Leslie) Domanico, Jr., David (Jeannette) Domanico and Bobby Domanico; siblings, Yolanda Gizza and Gloria (Dante) Massaroni; she was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now