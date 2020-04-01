|
Elena Gabriele Domanico, 92, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Elena was born on October 12, 1927 the daughter of the late Theodore and Francesca Gabriele. She grew up in the Bellevue neighborhood, attended Van Corlaer School and Mount Pleasant High School. Elena met her future husband John while working as a messenger at the General Electric. She was a lively spirited woman, who embraced her family with love and devotion. She was a homebody who enjoyed her Friday night bowing with the Rocket League at Donato's Sportsman's Bowl. Elena was predeceased by her beloved husband John P. Domanico, Sr. whom she married on October 17, 1948, until his death on August 11, 1993; and her siblings, Modestina Hall, Vincenzo Gabriele and Perrina Bond. She is survived by her loving children; John P. (Leslie) Domanico, Jr., David (Jeannette) Domanico and Bobby Domanico; siblings, Yolanda Gizza and Gloria (Dante) Massaroni; she was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020