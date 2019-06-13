Elena J. Fox, 97, passed away on April 21, 2019 in Sunrise, FL. Elena J. Fox was born in Schenectady, NY to Venerando and Josephine Garofalo on June 16, 1921. She attended school in Schenectady, NY. Elena married Richard C. Fox on November 16, 1952. She worked for General Electric Company during WWII issuing war bonds. In 1959, she and her husband along with their daughter Nadine, moved to Hallandale, FL where Elena has lived in South Florida until her death. Elena was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed on December 4, 1997 and siblings, John Garofalo, Mary Garofalo, Josephine Garofalo, James Garofalo, Angie DeMeo, Terry Haggerty, and Millie Rotunda. Elena is survived by her daughter, Nadine DeLuca; son-in-law, Richard DeLuca of Cooper City, FL and numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins who loved her very much. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on the 14th day of June 2019 at Rossi Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. The family of Elena J. Fox wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Sunrise Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sunrise, FL and Vitas Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in the donator's choice. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary