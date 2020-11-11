Elia "Leo" Ciotoli, 92, of Schenectady, entered into eternal rest peacefully on January 13th, 2020. Leo was born May 22,1927 in Schenectady NY and was proud to call Schenectady his home for his entire life. He served in the United States Navy in WWII, enlisting on May 23, 1945. He recieved the Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and American Theater Medal. He served on the USS Sequatchie. Upon returning he served in the Air National Guard, and was employed as a draftsman at General Electric for over 40 years. An avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, Leo loved sports and often reminisced about his days on the basketball court at Mt. Pleasant High School. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Beatrice Schriber Ciotoli, his two brothers, Augustine "Augie" Ciotoli and Camille "Carmen" Ciotoli and his parents, Nicola and Maria Spinelli Ciotoli who immigrated from Ceccano, Provincia Frosanone, Italy. He leaves behind three children, Frank Martin (Susan) Ciotoli of Trabuco Canyon, CA, Daisy Dee Vollmer of Camillus, and Dr. Mary Lee (Anthony) DiRubbo of Skaneateles, and grandchildren Timothy, Caroline, Nicholas, Matthew, Michael, Ryan, Anthony, Tyson and Tobi. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. A small graveside ceremony and interment was conducted in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave condolences for Elia's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net
