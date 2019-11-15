|
|
Elinor Ann Brownstein passed away peacefully in her home at age 86 in Winter Springs, Florida on November 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her five children and would not have had it any other way. Daughter of Dr. Isaac and Helen Shapiro, Elinor grew up in Schenectady, New York and graduated from Oberlin College. She was all around gifted, a connoisseur extraordinaire of Broadway musicals, and excelled in the arts and athletics (in particular golf and tennis). Very socially aware and civic minded at a young age, she participated in many service organizations and school programs. She went on to become an accomplished pianist, writer, publisher, and founder of Ladybug Publications which authored several children's books. Committed to making a positive difference in the community and world, Elinor promoted literacy and creativity with young people by facilitating workshops and seminars at various schools throughout New York State. A staunch feminist, she started the talk show WAGIT (Women Are Getting It Together), which was featured on community access television in the 70's. All throughout this, her passion for creating never waned. Over the years, she composed multiple songs, poems, books, and even wrote the music and screenplay for the productions "Miracles" and "Oy Vey!", the latter of which which debuted live on stage at the Maitland Civic Center in Florida in 2009. Elinor kept active in the community and always stressed the importance of giving back. With her card shark ways and love for piano playing, she volunteered sharing both at various senior centers. She also donated her time to museums, Meals on Wheels, and reading to the blind. A "get 'em and go" kinda gal, she was a master bridge player and ran the tables as recently as last month. In her free time, Elinor enjoyed trading the markets and handicapping the horses. But her favorite game was "Coffee Talk" – being with family and friends, sharing advice and listening. She taught her grandkids card games such as Go Fish, Gin, and Pisha Paysha—even poker—letting them know that "nobody beats Grandma," of which all eight grandchildren (plus the entire family) were well aware. Elinor's positive outlook on life and ability to always see silver linings were second to none. She shared with us a beautiful transition—the greatest gift ever. We love you Ellie! Donations in Elinor's memory can be made to 's online portal at https://www.lls.org or by mailing a donation to: , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Elinor is survived by her five children, Richard Brownstein, Sara Truebridge, Lisa Moore, Paul Brownstein, and Robert Brownstein.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019