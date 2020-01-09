|
|
Elinor Louise Herman, age 80, a lifelong Schenectady resident, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ellis Nursing Home. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Dr. George and Patricia (Guy) Herman. Known to her friends and family as El, she attended the Albany Academy for Girls and after graduation went on to earn her bachelor's degree in physical education from Skidmore College. She later graduated from Syracuse University with a Master's degree in social work. El went on to have a rewarding and longtime career with Schenectady County, putting her education and talents to use as a psychiatric social worker in a variety of settings. She was a patient and professional social worker who made a difference in the lives of the people that she counseled. El was a skilled horse woman and generously shared her love of equines, including her horses Sam and Dutch, with family. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, crossword puzzles, and her feline companions. Her intelligence and sharp wit made her fun to visit with. El helped pass down many baking traditions, including a recipe for hand-rolled Christmas cookies that are enjoyed by her family to this day. She loved to share stories of the days when she and her father traveled to Canada for fishing trips and to New York City for baseball games. She loved baseball, but never forgave the Dodgers for moving to Los Angeles. El loved spending time with her family, especially at their property on Ballston Lake, where they enjoyed swimming, canoeing, and many summer days and nights. Elinor is survived by her devoted brother, Dr. Peter (Susan) Herman, her loving nephew, Michael (Jodi) Herman, and nieces, Karen Herman and Linda (Keith) Laferriere; as well as grandnephews, Jackson and Peter Herman, and grandnieces, Elizabeth Herman, and Jayna and Amanda Laferriere. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the excellent staff of Ellis Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care of their beloved Sister and Aunt. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Vale Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in El's honor to the Whiskers Animal Benevolent League https://www.ewhiskers.com/ or the Sky Mountain Wild Horse Sanctuary https://www.skymountainwild.org/ With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on El's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020