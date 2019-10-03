|
Elinore Ann (Califano) Pratico, 88, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Elinore was born October 26, 1930 in Schenectady, NY and was a lifelong area resident. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Philip J. Pratico; daughter, Linda Wolcott (husband Ronald); sons, Mark and Gary Pratico and daughter, Lisa Pratico. Elinore is also survived by her three grandchildren, Matthew Wolcott MD, Shauna Pratico and Mark Pratico; a sister-in-law and many caring nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019