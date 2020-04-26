|
Elio DiGesualdo Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Princewick, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Elio and Barbara (Gallo) DiGesualdo Sr.. Elio was a 1963 graduate of Linton High School. He retired in 2000 from the City of Schenectady as a Mason after many dedicated years of service. Elio will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He always enjoyed making his friends and family laugh. Elio was an avid Jets fan and could also often be found watching John Wayne, MASH and the Andy Griffith show. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his Mustang and going to Stewarts for his daily coffee and lotto ticket. Elio was also notorious for snacking on orange slices and cookies. Above all he loved his family, especially his sons, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Elio was predeceased by his parents Elio and Barbara DiGesualdo. Left to cherish his memory are his children John DiGesualdo (Kelly), Robert Elio DiGesualdo, William Kwiatkowski and Steven Schaffer (Jamie). He is also survived by six grandchildren as well as his siblings JoAnn Kress (the late Dave), Connie Colangelo (Marty), Frank DiGesualdo (Jane), Chris DiGesualdo (Bonnie), Gabriel DiGesualdo (Barbara), Mary Martin (the late Richie), Patricia Attanasio (Frank), Dorothy Moule (Greg), Antoinette Potter (Francis) and Bernadette Leonardo; 23 nieces and nephews, 35 great nieces and nephews and seven great great nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elio's name to 501 St. Jude PL Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020