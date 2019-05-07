Home

Elisabeth (Juers) Peruggi

Elisabeth (Juers) Peruggi Obituary
Elisabeth (Juers) Peruggi, 98, passed away at the Glendale Nursing Home Friday, May 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Enrico Peruggi, and daughter Monica (Juers) O'Connor. Survivors include her sons, Claus (Julie) Juers of Florida, Marco Juers of Florida, Volker (Gail) Juers of Arizona, Uwe (Arlyne) Juers of Burnt Hills, NY. As per Elizabeth's wishes there will be no funeral service. Private interment will take place at Charleston Four Corners. Elisabeth's family would like to thank the staff at Glendale Nursing Home for their many years of wonderful care. Please visit Elisabeth's online memorial at brbsfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 7, 2019
