Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Armer Funeral Home
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cleveland Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cleveland, 90, of Riverton, NJ and formerly of Galway, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Austin and the late William Cleveland. She was the devoted mother of Marilyn Iannacone (Richard) of Cinnaminson, NJ and Raymond Austin of Galway, NY; loving grandmother of Michael, Lisa (Wayne), Thomas (Rachael), and David (Bonnie); adoring great grandmother of Julianna, Tyler, Brandon, Brianna, Sean and Dezirae; dear sister of Preston Van Patten (Virginia) and Robert Van Patten (Vivian). A memorial celebration in Betty's honor for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with visitation from 9am to 11am and a service at 10:30 a.m., at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to The Hole in the Wall Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or Samaritan Hospice. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now