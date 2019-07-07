|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Cleveland, 90, of Riverton, NJ and formerly of Galway, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Austin and the late William Cleveland. She was the devoted mother of Marilyn Iannacone (Richard) of Cinnaminson, NJ and Raymond Austin of Galway, NY; loving grandmother of Michael, Lisa (Wayne), Thomas (Rachael), and David (Bonnie); adoring great grandmother of Julianna, Tyler, Brandon, Brianna, Sean and Dezirae; dear sister of Preston Van Patten (Virginia) and Robert Van Patten (Vivian). A memorial celebration in Betty's honor for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with visitation from 9am to 11am and a service at 10:30 a.m., at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to The Hole in the Wall Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or Samaritan Hospice. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 7, 2019