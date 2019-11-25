|
Elizabeth A. "Mama" DeLong, 95, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Emilio and Rose Carapellucci. Elizabeth was the devoted wife to the late Floyd DeLong. Betty, aka Liz, aka Mama, spent many enjoyable hours sewing, cooking and gardening, always with loving care. She worked for many years as a receptionist for Dr. John Angerosa. Betty was a loving mother-in-law to Carol, Kathy I and Kathy II. Betty is survived by her children, Donna DiCristofaro, Daniel Ramundo, Jr., Gary (Kathy) Ramundo, Richard (Carol) Ramundo, Stephen (Kathy) Ramundo and Brian DeLong; her grandchildren, David DiCristofaro, Beth Leo, Cheryl Litterer, Matthew Ramundo, Adam Ramundo, Nicole Nadeau, Chantal Rife, Lucas Ramundo, and Cole Ramundo; 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Susan Musto; several nieces and nephews and her beloved-loyal companion, Jack. Betty is predeceased by her daughter, Paula Lynch; her son-in-law, John DiCristofaro; her brother, Joseph Carapellucci and her sister, Anna Tariello. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019