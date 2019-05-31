Services Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes 171 Guy Park Ave Amsterdam , NY 12010 (518) 843-1920 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes 171 Guy Park Ave Amsterdam , NY 12010 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth DiCaprio Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth A. DiCaprio

Elizabeth A. Gargiulo DiCaprio, 82, of Amsterdam, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her five children. She was born on June 19, 1936, in Amsterdam, the oldest daughter of James and Marietta Gargiulo. She was a 1954 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch Senior High School. She received a BS in music education in 1958 from The College of Saint Rose and was also voted Rose Queen, the highest honor awarded at the college. She completed her MS in Elementary education at St. Rose in 1976 and was a magna cum laude graduate for both of her degrees. Although she won an audition with the Metropolitan Opera Company her desire to teach children prevailed and she began her career in 1958 in Gloversville teaching elementary music at all seven schools. In 1959 she moved to Mount Holly, NJ while her husband served as a First Lieutenant in the Army and taught part time music until the birth of their second child in 1962. After six years in New Jersey, she relocated with her family of four to Tribes Hill, NY and she resumed teaching music in Tribes Hill and Fonda-Fultonville and later at Estee Middle School. With a family of five she decided to teach at Fonda-Fultonville where her children were receiving their education. She taught fourth and fifth grade reading from 1974 until her retirement in 1995. She was an adjunct professor teaching Children's Literature at Fulton-Montgomery Community College from 1990-1996. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill for many years where she served as a lector, musician, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council member, religious education teacher, Rosary Altar Society member and officer. She was an organist and vocalist for countless weddings and funerals in Montgomery and Fulton Counties. She was a volunteer with the PTA, Fulton-Montgomery County Reading Council and member of the College of Saint Rose Alumni Association (Golden Roses Society). She served on the Board of Directors of SOFCO and was an officer of the James and Marietta Gargiulo Scholarship Foundation. She was an advisor of the Fonda-Fultonville Honor Society, member of the FFCS Booster Club and member of the Fonda-Fultonville Teacher's Association. After retirement she was a Pastoral Care Hospital volunteer for ten years, and a member of the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. She was also an Associate of the Sister's of Saint Joseph of Carondolet and a member of the St. Thomas More Secular Franciscans. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. DiCaprio and her brother, John Gargiulo. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Scott) McCoy of Johnstown, Mara (Scott)Buchanan of Ballston Lake; three sons, Dr. Robert (Patricia) DiCaprio of Schenectady, James (Denyce) DiCaprio of Florida, and David (Michayla) DiCaprio of Tribes Hill; 16 grandchildren, Kelsey, Kieran and Kendra McCoy; Robert, Kevin, Justine and Brian Buchanan; Kyle, Nicholas, Mia and Robert DiCaprio; Brittany and Nicole DiCaprio and Massimo, Giovanni and Giacomo DiCaprio. She is also survived by her brother, James Gargiulo, and sisters, Janet Gargiulo, Jeanne Corrigan, Callie McDowell and Cathy London. She was also Aunt Bette to many nieces and nephews and Godmother to James Gargiulo, Shannon Koon, Meghan McDowell and Erin Corrigan. Bette said her greatest joy in 25 years of classroom teaching was her students and that her love and enthusiasm for teaching came from them. In addition to her love of teaching reading and music, the center of her life was her family and her faith. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to her many caregivers who showed patience and love every day. Thank you to Community Hospice for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, E. Main St., Amsterdam, with Fr. Pascal "Pat" Iannotti and Father Jeffrey M. L'Arche, M.S. concelebrating the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Johnson, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Amsterdam, 246 Manny's Corners Rd., Amsterdam, NY 12010 or the Elizabeth A. DiCaprio Scholarship Fund.