Elizabeth A. Paraszczak, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born in the Town of Milton, NY on July 25, 1938 to John and Charlotte MacMillin. Liz worked for Verizon for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa and enjoyed playing Bingo at the Ballston Area Seniors. She was predeceased by her husband Walter, sister Charlotte Higgins, and brothers Francis, Donald, John, William and Vincent MacMillin. Liz is survived by her stepchildren Stephen Paraszczak and Angela Hart; sister Noreen Pompa; brother Paul MacMillin (Shirley); sister in law Elizabeth MacMillin; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Liz may be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020