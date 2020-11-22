1/
Elizabeth "Betty" Ainsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" B. Ainsworth, 96, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Kingsway Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center. Born on July 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen and Leon Haser, Sr., of New Hartford, NY. Betty was a Registered Nurse and received her degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Utica, NY. She was deceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard A. Ainsworth; brothers, Kenneth J. Haser, George J. Haser and sister, Mildred Bucker. Betty is survived by her son, Ronald K. Ainsworth of Schenectady; sister, Maureen Higman formally of Carthage, NY and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Inurnment will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Special thank you to the staff at Kingsway Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center for their compassion and care to Betty. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. For online condolences, please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Griswold Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved