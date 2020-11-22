Elizabeth "Betty" B. Ainsworth, 96, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Kingsway Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center. Born on July 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen and Leon Haser, Sr., of New Hartford, NY. Betty was a Registered Nurse and received her degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Utica, NY. She was deceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard A. Ainsworth; brothers, Kenneth J. Haser, George J. Haser and sister, Mildred Bucker. Betty is survived by her son, Ronald K. Ainsworth of Schenectady; sister, Maureen Higman formally of Carthage, NY and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Inurnment will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Special thank you to the staff at Kingsway Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care Center for their compassion and care to Betty. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. For online condolences, please visit, sbfuneralhome.com
.