Elizabeth Ann (Schlegel) Hunt, born January 11, 1947, was called home to the Lord on April 5, 2019 after her 8 1/2 year battle with a rare strain of Parkinsons. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Matthew and Florence Schlegel. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul Hunt; her children, Robert (Liza) Hunt, Michelle (David) James; sister, Kristin (Doug) Brown; aunt to Laurie Smith and Tracy Brown; Grandmother to Ashley, Jacob, Madyson, Dakota and Gabriel; and great-grandmother to Chloe Anne and Rose Lynn. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity for children or cancer research.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
