Elizabeth Ann Knapp, age 85, of Gloversville, NY, passed away at the Mountain Valley Hospice with her loving family by her side. Born in Amsterdam, NY on July 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lucy D'Agostino. Elizabeth was a graduate of Gloversville High School, class of 1951 and St. Mary's School of Nursing, Amsterdam, NY. She was employed as a registered nurse. Early in her career, she worked in pediatrics and later in geriatrics, retiring from the Fulton County Infirmary in 1993. She was married to Leon Knapp Jr. in 1955, who died in 1989. Also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth who died in 1957. She is survived by her children, Lori Knapp of Maine, Lynn Knapp Blake, Albany, NY. and Leon Knapp (Nancy) of Gloversville. Grandchildren, Billy Blake and Kelsey Blake of Pasadena, California. Several dear friends and family members including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends at the Church of the Holy Spirit Gloversville, NY from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday May 25 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Johnstown, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville, NY. Arrangements are by the John W. Finocan Funeral Home Inc., 13 Prospect Ave., Gloversville. Online condolences may be made to www.finocanfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 24, 2019