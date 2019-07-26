|
|
Elizabeth B. Eaton, 95, formerly of Schoharie, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24th at the Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury, VT with family by her side. Mrs. Eaton was born May 27, 1924 in Richfield Springs, NY, a daughter of William and Rose (Janiec) Bibik. She graduated with honors from both Richfield Springs High School in 1943 and later, Delhi Ag & Tech in food service management. Betty married her husband, Walter on July 20, 1946 and two years later settled on Warner Hill in Schoharie. She worked for several entities in food service including the former Westheimer's Carrot Barn, Howe Caverns, SCCAP, SCS, and Zuk's Liquor Store including raising a rather large family. She was an active member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, its altar rosary society and eucharistic minister, Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church and St. Ambrose R.C. Church in Bristol VT where she relocated to 7 years ago. She also was a charter member and officer with Scho-Wright Ambulance Service and Cobleskill Hospital Auxiliary Jet Unit, was a 4-H Leader, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and den mother, and a member of the Board of Trustees with Schoharie Free Library. She was also an officer of AARP Chapter #3729, the 50 plus club and the Schoharie Council of Senior citizens acting as transportation coordinator for many trips for its members. Betty enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gardening, cooking and baking and taught pinochle to many. She especially cherished time with her large and extended family. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Walter G. Eaton, Sr. on August 4, 1996 and her daughter, Kathryn Eaton on May 26, 2007, and her seven siblings, Benjamin, Vincent, Harold, Anna, Sophie, Frances, and Josephine. Survivors include her children, Walter G. (Lorraine) Eaton, Jr. of Schoharie, Margaret (Ronald) Yara, of New Haven, VT, Patricia (David) Lewis of New Haven, VT, Frances (Raymond) Gilday of Ashburnham, MA, Marianne Eaton of Bristol, VT, Virginia (Douglas) Paton of Charlotte, VT and Richard (Mary) Eaton of Warrensburg; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, Mary (James) Andrecheck of Richfield Springs along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street Schoharie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30th at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh followed by interment in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery, Schoharie. A memorial Mass will also be offered on Tuesday, August 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose R.C. Church, 11 School St., Bristol, VT. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Eaton to Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh, NY 12122, Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, PO box 325, Schoharie, NY 12157, or the Schoharie Free Library, PO Box 519, Schoharie, NY 12157. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Betty's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 26, 2019