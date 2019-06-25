Elizabeth B. Santore, 97, of Barton Hill Road, Schoharie, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20th in the comfort of her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Santore was born August 15, 1921 in Albany, NY, a daughter of Judge George Bigsbee and Anna M. (Sypher). She graduated valedictorian from Altamont High School and later, Albany Teachers' College in 1943. She taught business classes at Berne-Knox and Ballston Spa schools prior to staying at home to raise her family. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, poetry, gardening, baking, and taking nature walks. Survivors include her husband, Victor A. Santore, whom she married October 24, 1948; her five children, George (Normita) Santore of Cobleskill, Ann Santore of Schoharie, James (Elaine) Santore of Schoharie, Victor (Kim) Santore of Ft. Plain, and Elizabeth Santore (Bob Ramey) of Duanesburg; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Middleburgh Cemetery, old section, with Fr. Jeff L'Arche officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Santore to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Santore family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Elizabeth's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary