Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home
108 Chapel Street
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-2525
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Middleburgh Cemetery, old section
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Santore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth B. Santore


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth B. Santore Obituary
Elizabeth B. Santore, 97, of Barton Hill Road, Schoharie, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20th in the comfort of her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Santore was born August 15, 1921 in Albany, NY, a daughter of Judge George Bigsbee and Anna M. (Sypher). She graduated valedictorian from Altamont High School and later, Albany Teachers' College in 1943. She taught business classes at Berne-Knox and Ballston Spa schools prior to staying at home to raise her family. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, poetry, gardening, baking, and taking nature walks. Survivors include her husband, Victor A. Santore, whom she married October 24, 1948; her five children, George (Normita) Santore of Cobleskill, Ann Santore of Schoharie, James (Elaine) Santore of Schoharie, Victor (Kim) Santore of Ft. Plain, and Elizabeth Santore (Bob Ramey) of Duanesburg; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Middleburgh Cemetery, old section, with Fr. Jeff L'Arche officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Santore to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Santore family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Elizabeth's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home
Download Now