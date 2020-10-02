1/2
Elizabeth "Betty" Battiste
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Battiste passed away peacefully on September 29 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born on November 17, 1927, the thirteenth of thirteen children, in Amsterdam, NY, to Casper Swider and Anna Syzdek. She attended St. Stanislaus in Amsterdam and later moved to Rotterdam Junction and attended Woestina High School, where she graduated as salutatorian. She was a secretary at the Union Star and at the Navy Depot. She married Sylvester "Squeek" Battiste on May 27, 1952. She was a communicant of Saint Margaret of Cortona and a proud member of the church choir. She was a talented seamstress, knitter and enjoyed crochet, and was an exceptional cook, known for her legendary Italian and Polish dishes. She enjoyed cooking for family, friends, and neighbors. She was a loyal New York Yankee fan, and watched every game. She was predeceased by her husband in 2009. She is survived by her children, Chris (Maureen) Battiste, Barbara Battiste, Janice Battiste, Stephen (Julie) Battiste and her six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katie Lisa, Christina, Lucas and Daisy. The family would also like to thank Debbie Montanaro for the great care she took of Betty in her later years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at dalyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved