Elizabeth "Betty" Battiste passed away peacefully on September 29 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born on November 17, 1927, the thirteenth of thirteen children, in Amsterdam, NY, to Casper Swider and Anna Syzdek. She attended St. Stanislaus in Amsterdam and later moved to Rotterdam Junction and attended Woestina High School, where she graduated as salutatorian. She was a secretary at the Union Star and at the Navy Depot. She married Sylvester "Squeek" Battiste on May 27, 1952. She was a communicant of Saint Margaret of Cortona and a proud member of the church choir. She was a talented seamstress, knitter and enjoyed crochet, and was an exceptional cook, known for her legendary Italian and Polish dishes. She enjoyed cooking for family, friends, and neighbors. She was a loyal New York Yankee fan, and watched every game. She was predeceased by her husband in 2009. She is survived by her children, Chris (Maureen) Battiste, Barbara Battiste, Janice Battiste, Stephen (Julie) Battiste and her six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katie Lisa, Christina, Lucas and Daisy. The family would also like to thank Debbie Montanaro for the great care she took of Betty in her later years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
