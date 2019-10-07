Home

Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home Inc
20 Otsego St
Canajoharie, NY 13317
(518) 673-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home Inc
20 Otsego St
Canajoharie, NY 13317
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home Inc
20 Otsego St
Canajoharie, NY 13317
Elizabeth "Betty" Becker


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Becker Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Becker, 88, of McKinley Road, Palatine Bridge, NY passed away on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at Palatine Nursing Home. She was born on September 19, 1931 in the town of Palatine, the daughter of John and Anna Krutz. She was a graduate of Canajoharie High School. Betty had retired after many years as the secretary for Becker's Auto Salvage. She had lived her entire lifetime in the Palatine area and was of Christian faith. Betty was a founding member of the former Mid-County Vol. Ambulance and Volunteer and board member of the Fort Plain Co-Opp. She was a master gardener with the care she took in her flower beds. She also looked forward to traveling, and spending winters in Florida. On September 8, 1948, at the Illion Methodist church, she married Delbert "Del" Becker. He predeceased her on January 19, 2017. She was also predeceased by her son, Richard "Rick" Becker, Sr. on 4/17/2013, and all her siblings. Mrs. Becker is survived by her son Skip and Brenda Becker; Grandsons, Delbert Becker, Jr., Ricky and Sherry Becker; Great Grandson Bryson Becker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday October 11th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Chapel of Houghtaling and Smith Funeral Home, 20 Otsego St., Canajoharie, NY 13317. The Family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Little Falls,NY. Contributions may be made to Ayers Animal Shelter, 133 Hilltop Road, Sprakers, NY 12166, in Memory of Betty. Please feel free to leave condolences on our website for the family at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
