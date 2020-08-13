Elizabeth (Betty) Burnside, 97, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on June 25, 2020 and was buried at Niskayuna Reformed Church in July. Elizabeth was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Gretchen and Edward Evans in 1922. After graduating from the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism she worked at Coronet Esquire Publications in Chicago. She transferred to Bozell and Jacobs in Omaha as a copywriter, which is where she met her husband, James Robert Burnside. They were married in 1948 and moved to Schenectady. She was a wonderful at home mother, involved in a number of groups and volunteer activities over the years, including an active membership in P.E.O. for over 70. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband James R. Burnside in 1998, and her son James C. Burnside in 2011. She is survived by her children, Judy, Gretchen, and Ben, their spouses, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Memorial contributions can be made to: Niskayuna Reformed Church 3041 Troy Schenectady Road Niskayuna, NY 12309



