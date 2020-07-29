Elizabeth C. Volpicelli, 84, of Schenectady, passed peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Elizabeth was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Mastroianni Volpicelli. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and worked as a receptionist at several area hair salons, Schenectady City Hall and the Planned Parenthood office in Schenectady. She also volunteered as an Usher at Proctor's Theatre and the Civic Playhouse in the stockade area for many years. Elizabeth was an avid gardener and loved working in her yard. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was also predeceased by her best friend, Dolores Rever. She is survived by her sister; Janice Matteo (the late Robert) of Rotterdam, two nieces; Lisa Matteo (Russell Pavoldi) and Lori (Mark) Van Woert, Great nephews; Richard Pachucki and Andrew Van Woert, and her special friend; John Rotundo. Funeral services will be private. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her neighbors and friends in the Monroe St. and Front St. neighborhoods. Because Elizabeth had such a love for animals, the family requests memorial donations be made in her memory to the Schenectady APF, 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302. Condolences and memories of Elizabeth may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
