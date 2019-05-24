Services Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518) 371-5454 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cardin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth (Betty) Cardin

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Elizabeth (Betty) Ada (Martin) Cardin, 90, of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at The Eddy Village Green of Cohoes on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with family and friends by her side. Betty was born in Niskayuna to Reuben and Marion Plant Martin on March 16, 1929. She married her sweetheart, Roger M. Cardin in 1951 and they were lovingly married for 67 years. She was predeceased by Roger, her brother, Robert Martin and sister Marilyn Russell. She is survived by two sisters, Irene Van Valkenburg (Ronald) and Connie Sattler. Betty's education began in a one room school house for grades 1-8. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1946 and then attended Mildred Elley Secretarial School. Before marriage, Betty worked for an Albany Insurance Company and got that job under the presumption that she would work as fast as she talked (she did!). And in later years, after her children were all in school, she was a secretary in the guidance office at Shenendehowa. She was admired, highly respected and people often commented about her sunny disposition and friendly manner. Betty was a long-time member of the Clifton Park Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school there for many years. She volunteered for Church dinners and if you arrived early enough, you could be treated to one of her famous homemade pies. Betty never left that kitchen (or any kitchen) until every dish was done! Her faith was very important to her and each morning was spent sitting at the table with her bible and long prayer list (she prayed for everyone!). Once she completed her readings, she would pick up the newspaper and read it cover to cover and tackle the daily crossword puzzle. Her other love was for her garden. She couldn't wait to get out there every spring and dig in the soil, with Roger on the tractor. They grew an alphabet garden: asparagus to zucchini with every vegetable in between. Pumpkins became an annual crop once they started having grandchildren; each received one of grandma's pumpkins for Halloween. Betty canned many of her vegetables, however the canned tomatoes were a favorite for our family, as we awaited the delicious and familiar smell of fresh spaghetti sauce simmering every Saturday morning in prep for dinner that night. Her kitchen was a place to easily become nostalgic with the smells of strawberry jam, fresh baked pies and pickling – those smells were tied to some of our treasured memories growing up in her home and will always remind of us our favorite cook, her. During the summer months, Betty picked berries from her garden and friends and neighbors were treated to strawberry or raspberry shortcake with real whipped cream. Betty was a ray of sunshine, brightening up the lives of everyone she met and loving and accepting everyone freely. She never said a swear word and never had a sip of alcohol. She also never forgot a birthday and sent over a hundred cards each year. Her grandchildren anxiously awaited their annual card with cute drawings and a "little green" in their envelope that they weren't to tell Papa about. She and Roger's 3pm coffee breaks were a known daily ritual in which every neighbor was welcome to stop by for coffee, kindness and homemade goodies. The backyard double- swing was one of their favorite places to enjoy that coffee time. Betty will be forever loved and cherished by her four children, David Roger (Mary), Nancy Elizabeth (Gary), Mark Jeffrey (Patricia), and Linda Jean; grandchildren, Briana, Lauren, Alex, Ryan, Nicholas, Andrew, Casey, Joshua, and Austin; and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Genevieve, Nolan, Kellan, Violet, and Nora. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 120654. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. (800) 272-3900 over the phone. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries