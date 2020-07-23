1/
Elizabeth DiSalvatore
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth DiSalvatore, age 94, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born on March 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna Caputo. She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo DiSalvatore, son-in-law, Douglas Rannie, and her brothers and sisters. Elizabeth worked as a cafeteria supervisor for the Shenendehowa Schools for over 35 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially cooking their Sunday dinner. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Cavert, Kathleen Rannie, her grandchildren, Alan, Jason, and Steven Cavert. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mariah, Katelynne, Jakob, Tyler, Natalie; great-great granddaughter Avery, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Rte. 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. Burial will be in Clifton Park Village Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My love and prayers to you all during this difficult time.
Lynda Green
Lynda Green
Friend
