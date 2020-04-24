|
|
HOVIOUS, Elizabeth E. "Betty", of Scotia-Glenville NY, age 98, died on April 19, 2020 in the Glendale Nursing Home. She was born December 31, 1921 in Monticello, IL, the daughter of Stuart M. and Helen Aikin Mercer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert J. Musk, Jr. four brothers, Paul Mercer, Jack Mercer, Frank Mercer, and William Mercer and a sister, Mary Ralono. She married Robert J. Musk in 1943. He preceded her in death. In 1959 she married J. Rex Hovious, her beloved husband of 34 years, who died in 1995. Elizabeth lived for many years in Mattoon, IL. Prior to moving to Mattoon, she lived in Springfield and Decatur, IL. After living in Florida for 20 years, she returned to Mattoon in 2000. In 2009 she moved to the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, NY to be near son Richard. She moved to the Glendale Home in 2016. Betty was an executive secretary for several corporations, including Standard Oil and R.R. Donnelly, and also for the president of Eastern Illinois University. Betty was also a writer, famous in family for her short stories, articles, and book of Christian Greetings. She was a retired employee of Eastern Illinois University and a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon. Survivors include two grandchildren, Christopher Musk of Arlington, TX and Shannon Dauchot of Nashville, TN, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. From her second marriage she is survived by stepchildren, Jane Peak of Olney IL, Joseph Hovious of Sandy Hook, CT, and Richard Hovious of Gansevoort, NY, and their families. She also leaves a special daughter-in-law, Carolyn Musk Orndorff of Bradenton, FL. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon, IL at a time to be determined. Burial will be at the Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. The family requests rather than flowers, memorials may be made to the Glendale Auxiliary, c/o Glendale Home, 59 Hetcheltown Road, Scotia NY 12302, or to Community Hospice at 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020