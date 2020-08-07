1/
Elizabeth Jane Bindewald
Elizabeth Jane Bindewald, 84, of Schenectady, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Growing up in Bellevue, Elizabeth (Betty) was the daughter of the late Cassius and Carolyn (Harris) Pierce; she later moved to Loudonville. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. Betty also graduated from SUNY Albany with her bachelor's and master's degrees of science, earning a permanent teaching certificate in secondary school mathematics (algebra). She taught in Valley Stream (Long Island), Bethlehem School District, as well as substituted at many other schools throughout the Capital District. Betty was a member of the Scotia Reformed Church. She volunteered in many activities at the church and in the community. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert C. Bindewald, Jr. and her brother, John Pierce. She is survived by her son, Gilbert Bindewald, III (Bernadette) of Burtonsville, MD, her sister, Margaret Pierce of Schenectady, her sister-in-law, Emily Pierce of Glenville, her two grandchildren, Isabel Bindewald and Evan Bindewald; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be announced at a later date. Her family wishes to thank the friends and staff at Kingsway Community for their care and support. Often with a joke to tell, Betty particularly enjoyed activity time, including bingo, hallway sing-alongs, and Bible study. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
