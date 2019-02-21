The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Crowley
Elizabeth Jayne "Betty" Crowley


Elizabeth "Betty" Jayne Crowley, 86, of Schenectady, died on February 19, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on June 10, 1932 to Joseph and Ann Connelly and was one of 15 children. She retired from the Schenectady City School District where she worked as an assistant librarian. Betty enjoyed spending summers at Galway Lake with her loving partner of 35 years, Tommy Brennan. Betty was a lifelong communicant of St. Luke's Church and was also a member of the Knights of St. John's Women's Auxiliary. Betty was predeceased by her son, Michael; siblings, Alice, Bud, Don, Connie, Jim, Ned, Pat, David, Frank, and Bill. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn, Ann, Paul, and Daniel; children Laurie (Rick), Daniel (Angela), Ann (Brian), John (Trish); grandchildren, Ryan (Amy), Daniel (Kristie), Lyndsay (Dan), Eric, Meghan (Noel), Michael, Britton (Alyssa), Declan, Carolyn (Andrew), Shannon (Nick) and Shane; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, William, Ava and Ella; cousin, Charlotte; and her loving partner, Tommy Brennan and his children, John (Lynn) and Kerry. Calling hours will be held at Daly Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 23rd, at St. Luke's Church. You may pay your online condolences at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
