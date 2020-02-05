|
Elizabeth Charlotte Klimek passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the age of 94. She is now reunited with her beloved husband "Frank" who were married on May 26, 1946 shortly after he returned from serving in the Army in World War II. Betty (Lieselotte) Hamel, was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on October 24, 1925 where she and her 14 month older brother "Gunther" imigrated to Ellis Island with their parents Wilhelm and Emma Hamel on April 19, 1926. At less than 6 months old, her childhood memories as new immigrants surviving the great depression instilled in her a life long passion for education and being frugal, which has always been the subject of loving family humor. World War II which followed right after further complicated life, but dispite these challenges she held a part-time job while still achieving scholastic success by first graduating from McKinley Jr. High School in 1940 and then Mont Pleasant High School (with honors) in 1942. After several years, her and Frank started a family with their first born Douglas recently from Newport Beach, CA and shortly thereafter built a brand new home to welcome Dean and then Karen (Vernon Milkins) from Schenectady, NY. She's always loved and took great pride in her home (especially her rose gardening) where she lived for her entire life. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren who she would see as often as she could and who all loved her dearly. Aside from gardening and meticiuouls "deal shopping", she always took great pride in her work which was usually clerical in nature, as she was very gifted with working with figures. Most noteably, her experience with Carlson Hardware, Sealy Matress Company, Financial Computer Center of Eastern NY and General Electric Company was always highly recognized. She was also very active in the community at the Schenectady County Republican Club, Schenectady Neighborhood Watch and Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Association where she volunteered as Treasurer for 8 years. Even at 94, she always had her nose buried in the Gazette "Puzzles" that blew up Google's search engine when we tried to help. She was one of a kind and we will always remember her inherent kindness of putting the needs of others ahead of her own as a way to live life. We all love you more than you could ever know. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Christian Service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., both at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, immediately following the service. Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way, contributions could be made to the , the , or . For flowers or condolences, please visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020