Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Memory's Garden Cemetery
983 Watervliet Shaker Rd
Albany, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" Klimek

Elizabeth "Betty" Klimek Obituary
Elizabeth Charlotte Klimek passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Christian Service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., both at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, immediately following the service. Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way, contributions could be made to the , the , or . For flowers or condolences, please visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
