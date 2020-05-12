Elizabeth "Betty" L. Huffmire, 88, formerly of Broadalbin, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at St. Johnsville Rehab. & Nursing Center. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Saratoga Springs a daughter of Louis D. Mitchell and Irene L. McNutt and was a 1949 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. Betty was last employed as a payroll/personnel clerk for thirty-one years at Lee Dyeing in Johnstown. She was a member of the Northampton United Methodist Church at Fish House, the Broadalbin chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a former member of the Union Mills Cemetery Association. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the man she knew as "Dad", Edward L. McNutt; and two husbands, Gerald Hawley Sawyer, who died June 13, 1987 and Louis L. Huffmire, who died on May 24, 2006. Survivors include two sons, Craig W. (Joanne) Knickerbocker, Jr. of Middle Grove and Kim E. (Karen) Knickerbocker of New Windsor, NY; a sister, Carol Campbell of Argyle; and a grandson, Kyle Knickerbocker of Playa Del Ray, CA. Due to the current health situation, services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Union Mills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or to the Northampton United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.