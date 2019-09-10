|
Elizabeth "Liz" LaCerais, 87, passed away, peacefully, at home Sunday, September 8, 2019. Liz was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (St. Angelo) DeFloria, graduated from St. Columba High School and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at Schenectady County Community College working her way up to the position of Registrar, retiring with 25 years of service. Liz was a longtime communicant of St. Luke's Catholic Church, enjoyed line dancing and camping, having camped in all 50 states with her husband Clyde. One of Liz's favorite things was preparing for the holidays and special events and celebrating them with family and friends. Liz is survived by her husband of more than 65 years, Clyde LaCerais, their sons, Robert LaCerais and Ronald (Mary Jude) LaCerais, grandchildren, Lisa Robar, Geoffrey, Matthew and David LaCerais, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Joseph (Elizabeth) DeFloria, sister Dorothy (Richard) O'Connor, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. A calling hour will precede the Mass on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Luke's Daily Bread Food Pantry.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019