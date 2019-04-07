Elizabeth M. Hungerford, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home, with her loving daughter by her side. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine Stangle. She was the devoted wife to the late Donald Hungerford. Elizabeth was employed by NYS Tax & Finance for 22 years until retirement. Elizabeth loved swimming in her pool with her grandchildren and her many friends, and enjoyed eating pizza after. She was an avid golfer, camping with her husband, traveling with her friends and doing crossword puzzles. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Patricia (Gary) Jeannott and Robert (Sherry) Hungerford. She is the adored grandmother of Katy Lott, Emily (Daniel) Hart and Courtney (Dusty) Weathers. She is the adored great-grandmother of Carter, Teigan, Aurora, Kilian Lott; two granddogs, Jasper and Lily Hart. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Largeteau, Barbara Negus and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family would like to thank the amazing and wonderful staff at Kingsway for their care and compassion. Elizabeth loved them all. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, New York on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Albany Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions maybe made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205 or to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/donate in Elizabeth's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary