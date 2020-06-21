Elizabeth "Lizzie" M. Nowiak, 95, passed away June 11, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing Center, Scotia. For many years she worked at Carlton Steakhouse in Schenectady, later Coleco in Amsterdam and then with ARC in Scotia. Those who knew Lizzie were spoiled by her love of baking and cooking and her joy of throwing the perfect backyard pool party. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Nowiak in 1980 but is survived by her son Edward Nowiak. Also by her grandchildren, Edward Jr., John, Trisha, James and Jake; her great-grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, Alexandria and Michael and great-great grandson, Johnny Bacon; also by her good friend and neighbor Susan (aka "Nancy" -by Lizzie). The family will celebrate Lizzie's life with a memorial gathering at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady on Saturday, June 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and admittance to the building may be regulated to ensure social distancing. Memories may be shared by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.