Elizabeth M. "Betty" Whalen, 76, died Sunday, July 21st, at her sister's home, after an extended illness. Born in Troy, March 30, 1943, daughter of the late Wilfred and Elizabeth Patenaude and step daughter of the late Rose Everts Patenaude, Betty was a graduate of St. Paul's Parochial and Mechanicville High School Class of 1961. Betty was a clerk for the NYS Dept of Labor, retiring in 2012. She had previously worked for G.E Company in Schenectady and the New York State Police. Betty had served as a volunteer at Proctor's Theater and the O.D. Heck Center both in Schenectady. She enjoyed a number of trips to Turning Stone with friends Terry and Chris and playing golf with her friend Mike. She was a communicant of St. Paul's and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Survivors include her son Lawrence J. (Marcia) Whalen II of Rotterdam; grandchildren: Brittany and Kelsey Whalen; siblings: William(Beverly) Patenaude of Stillwater, George, and Charles (Patricia) Patenaude, Norma Vickery and Patricia O'Keefe Morrison all of Mechanicville; sisters-in-law: Helga and Shirley Patenaude, JoAnn and Carol Patenaude; step brother: Henry Everts; and many many nieces, nephews and their families. Also predeceased by siblings Edward, Kenneth, Richard, Robert, James, Harold "Sonny" Patenaude; sisters-in-law Betty and Maureen Patenaude; and step brothers Milford and David Everts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25th at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St, Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church, prior to the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Shiners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St, Springfield, Mass, 01104. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019