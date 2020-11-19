1/1
Elizabeth Mae Van Horn
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth Mae Van Horn, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on September 21, 1934 in Johnsonburg, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Casper and May (Kooger) Huizenga. Elizabeth graduated from Hackettstown High School. She married the love of her life, John G. Van Horn on September 11, 1954 and together they eventually settled in Burnt Hills and raised their three children. She worked many years as a switchboard operator at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District where she made many cherished lifelong friends. Following retirement, Elizabeth and John fulfilled their dream and together built their final family home overlooking beautiful Saratoga Lake. Elizabeth was a fantastic and devoted mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her family. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children Elizabeth (Michael) M. Jones and Melanie (Michael) Balestra; her adoring grandchildren Brooke Jones, Sara (Sam) Menei, and Michael and Mark Balestra; and her dear great-granddaughter Madeleine Menei and her daughter-in-law Sherry Van Horn. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, John G. Van Horn; her son John G. Van Horn II; and her siblings, Casper Huizenga and Geraldine Stibrany. A private family service will be held on Friday at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family feels a great sense of gratitude to the Community Hospice of Saratoga and would like donations to be made to 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Elizabeth's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
